Elijah Cummings' widow says Rubio made 'honest mistake' in mixing up her husband and John Lewis

Rep. Elijah Cummings' widow is calling for forgiveness for Sen. Marco Rubio after the Florida Republican posted a photo of her late husband in a tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died last week.