How the massive Twitter hack may have happened



A group of former Twitter employees who watched in shock as a hack compromised the accounts of some of the most prominent people on the social network, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk, are among those trying to figure out how an attack of such staggering proportions could have happened. As they conduct their unofficial investigation in a closed Slack group, the former employees, including some who were members of Twitter's security team, are attempting to reconstruct the events leading up to the takeovers based on their knowledge of the social network's internal protocols and technical systems.