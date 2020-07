Added: 17.07.2020 21:19 | 24 views | 0 comments

Early this year, the world watched in horror while the global pandemic took hold of Italy. Leaders in the United States watched too, but failed to prepare for what was coming. Instead of prepping our health care systems to brace for impact, President Donald Trump's administration looked away from the looming crisis and promoted a false narrative that Covid-19 was not going to affect our country.