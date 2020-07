US banks warn of much more economic pain ahead



Added: 15.07.2020 14:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.middleeastmonitor.com



The biggest US banks are setting aside billions of dollars to deal with toxic loans as support from the government falls off in the months ahead, a sign that some of the worst economic damage from the pandemic is still to come. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Government