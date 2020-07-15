Oatly gets $200 million from investor group that includes Oprah and Natalie Portman

Added: 15.07.2020 7:19 | 9 views | 0 comments

Oatly, the popular Swedish oat milk brand, has received $200 million from a Blackstone-led, star-studded investment group that included Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, Jay-Z's entertainment agency, and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.