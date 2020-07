Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy



Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old menswear retailer that has dressed 40 US presidents and unofficially became the outfitter of Wall Street bankers, has filed for bankruptcy. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: President