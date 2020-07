Added: 08.07.2020 18:06 | 9 views | 0 comments

United Airlines is warning nearly half of its frontline workforce that they could be furloughed this Fall. The world's third-largest airline says 36,000 workers — including 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,550 maintenance employees and 2,250 pilots — will receive layoff notices.