Florida family finds a nearly 9-foot alligator with missing limbs on the doorstep

Yet another Florida alligator decided to give local residents a terrifying surprise to wake up to. This time, a family in Tampa opened their front door on June 30 to find a gator lounging comfortably -- and totally refusing to move.