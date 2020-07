Analysis: Trump tries to drag America backward on a very different July 4th



Source: www.arabamericannews.com



On a very different Fourth of July holiday, when many Americans are wrestling with the racist misdeeds of the country's heroes and confronting an unrelenting pandemic with surging cases, their commander-in-chief is attempting to drag America backward -- stirring fear of cultural change while flouting the most basic scientific evidence about disease transmission.