Bentley unveiled a sleeker, more muscular version of its Bentayga SUV Tuesday. The changes to the Bentayga are mainly cosmetic but, along with more major changes to Bentley's product line-up, they mark the completion of a makeover for the brand as it attempts to navigate a rapidly changing marketplace for luxury cars.