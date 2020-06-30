Nearly 60K lbs. of chicken nuggets recalled



Pilgrim's Pride is recalling about 59,800 pound of chicken breast nuggets because they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material," officials said. The Department of Agriculture announced the recall Sunday. More in rss.cnn.com »