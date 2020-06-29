Risky deals boomed during the bull market. Now some are blowing up



J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and Chuck E. Cheese's have two things in common: They all piled on crushing amounts of debt during leveraged buyouts. And they've all filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com »