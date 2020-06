Bolton: Trump's denial of Russian bounty intelligence briefing shows his 'fundamental focus' is not on US security

Added: 28.06.2020 15:51 | 7 views | 0 comments

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that President Donald Trump denying he was briefed on intelligence that Russians had tried to bribe Taliban fighters to kill US troops shows Trump's "fundamental focus" is not on the United States' national security.