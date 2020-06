Added: 26.06.2020 15:06 | 7 views | 0 comments

Looking to maintain its place as America's best-selling truck, Ford revealed its new F-150 for the 2021 model year Thursday night. The new truck can tow and haul a whole lot, of course, but it also offers buyers luxury options such as seats that turn into beds and the promise of state-of-the art tech like hands-free highway driving.