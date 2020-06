The new electric Mini Cooper is a blast. Too bad it's also impractical



By replacing the gasoline engine and transmission with batteries and electric motors, Mini has created the most all-around enjoyable Mini Cooper yet. Unfortunately, by packing it all into the smallest version of the car in the automaker's lineup, it also made it impractical for a whole lot of people who might otherwise love the idea of an all-electric Mini. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: EU