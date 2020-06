65 faculty members from AG Barr's law school alma mater say he has 'failed to fulfill his oath of office'

Law professors and faculty from George Washington University Law School, Attorney General William Barr's alma mater, said in a letter Tuesday he has "failed to fulfill his oath of office to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States.' "