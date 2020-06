Why FedEx took branding off NASCAR car



As Denny Hamlin races around the Talladega Superspeedway in Monday's race, the hood of his car will display the logo of the National Civil Rights Museum -- a move by Hamlin and his sponsor FedEx to support the ongoing fight for racial equality. More in rss.cnn.com » EU Tags: FED