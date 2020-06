Demonstrators say public safety re-imagined is a future without police



Source: www.mndaily.com



Tony Williams remembers pulling into a gas station in rural Minnesota late one night after getting lost on his way back home to Minneapolis in 2018. He saw a couple of police cars parked on the lot and thought he'd ask for directions. Williams, a black man, pulled his car in near them and two white officers immediately jumped out and ran to him, both with one hand on a holstered gun and the other holding a flashlight that shined in his face. More in rss.cnn.com » Lost, Police Tags: Couples