After her late husband's donated organs saved a life, she gave her kidney to save the life of the same man



Added: 21.06.2020



Source: propublica.org



When Terri Herrington's husband Bryan died 16 years ago, he saved the lives of four other people through organ donation. She befriended Jeffrey Granger, who received Bryan's kidney and pancreas. When that kidney failed last year, Terri immediately volunteered to donate her own kidney, which is now living on with Bryan's organs in Jeff. More in rss.cnn.com »