Investors, take note: Geopolitical risk is back in the middle of a pandemic



Added: 18.06.2020 13:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.finance-monthly.com



Pricing assets during a pandemic has been tough, with little visibility on the trajectory of Covid-19 infections and the threat of fresh lockdowns looming. Now, as geopolitical tensions rise, the task looks even harder. More in rss.cnn.com »