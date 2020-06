Opinion: People of color have faced housing discrimination for generations. It needs to stop



Source: www.youtube.com



Systemic racism is deeply rooted in our nation's housing market. Redlining and other forms of housing discrimination, going back to slavery, have laid the foundation for a deeply unequal housing experience. To begin to address these inequities we need to put measures in place to increase the volume of affordable housing, improve access to credit for black and brown buyers and expand and better enforce fair housing laws. More in rss.cnn.com »