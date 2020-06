Added: 12.06.2020 14:19 | 19 views | 0 comments

Amid the protests over the death of George Floyd and larger racial inequalities in the US last week, Refinery29 swapped the colors of its website, going from its usual jewel-tone to the Black Lives Matter movement's signature black. It was supposed to be a show of solidarity and of unity between a progressive website aimed at women and the movement.