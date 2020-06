READ: CNN's response to Trump campaign's demand for an apology over poll that shows Biden leading

Added: 11.06.2020 19:19 | 9 views | 0 comments

David Vigilante, CNN's executive vice president and general counsel, issued a pointed response Wednesday to the demand by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign that the network retract and apologize for a recent poll that showed him behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.