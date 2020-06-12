Cory Booker says he's 'concerned' Trump won't accept election results in defeat but 'would sooner die' than let that happen

Sen. Cory Booker said Wednesday that he's "concerned" President Donald Trump might refuse to concede if he loses the 2020 presidential race and declared that he'd "sooner die" than let that happen.