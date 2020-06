Added: 10.06.2020 18:53 | 10 views | 0 comments

"Complete Meltdown" blared the banner headline of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It referred to myriad problems -- long lines, inadequate staff -- that plagued Georgia's primary on Tuesday, the latest high-profile screwup in a state that was at the center of a debate over voter suppression during the 2018 midterm elections.