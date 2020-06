College life will never be the same. They're documenting the change



Her Campus Media was planning for a massive year of growth. After acquiring three competitors — the Lala, College Fashionista and Spoon University in 2019 — the company had transformed itself into a college media empire. When CNN Business visited the Her Campus Media office in February — located directly across from Fenway Park in Boston — CEO Stephanie Kaplan Lewis said the focus was to build on their new dominance in the market.