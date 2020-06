10 racehorses killed in fiery tractor trailer crash



Source: hamodia.com



Ten racehorses were killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash early Sunday morning on the the New Jersey Turnpike. Two of the horses identified in the crash were sired by champion horses. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Horses