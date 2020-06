McConnell says Republicans will try again to repeal Obamacare if they have the votes

Added: 05.06.2020 18:19 | 11 views | 0 comments



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., said Wednesday that Republicans may try once again to repeal the Affordable Care Act after the November midterm elections, reviving an issue that polls show has swung sharply in the Democrats' favor.

In an interview with Reuters, McConnell said that...