Added: 29.05.2020 20:20 | 9 views | 0 comments

The US economy is cratering and in need of an enormous boost. The 20.5 million jobs lost in April wiped out nearly all the jobs created over nearly the past 10 years, with millions more lost jobs likely to be reported in May. We expect the economic damage will be three times greater than the Great Recession, and in one-third the time.