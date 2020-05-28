Hot Pockets. Stouffer's Lasagna. Frozen food is hot again



Added: 28.05.2020 19:54 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: freezermealfrenzy.com



Pantry-loading has extended into freezer-stuffing in the pandemic, and that means frozen food items like Stouffer's Lasanga, Hot Pockets and Marie Callender's pies are flying off shelves. More in rss.cnn.com »