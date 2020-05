Ford's police SUVs will heat up to 133 degrees to burn the germs away

The ongoing spread of coronavirus has made disinfecting police vehicles a major issue. After the New York City Police Department asked for a better way to sanitize its vehicles, Ford created software that will burn the germs out of the police department's SUVs, the company announced Wednesday.