5 tips for acing a virtual job interview



Added: 26.05.2020 16:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.marieclaire.com



Job interviews are nerve-wracking enough, but now that so many companies are working remotely they're happening on a computer screen. That brings additional layers of unease -- tech issues, unexpected cameos from family members and the awkwardness of figuring out whose turn it is to speak. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Tina Fey