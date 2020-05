I tried to delete myself from the internet. Here's what I learned



Added: 21.05.2020 15:20 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: amandaross88.deviantart.com



It was MyLife that broke me. After spending hours studying FAQ pages, sending terse emails and making occasional phone calls in an earnest-if-naive attempt to take back some control of my personal information online, I had my first demoralizing moment. More in rss.cnn.com »