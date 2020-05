Oil prices are recovering. Is it too much, too fast?



What a difference a month makes. Oil prices — after dropping to historic lows in April — have moved away from the cliff edge, pushing higher as demand for energy picks up, more producers keep crude in the ground and concerns about insufficient storage ease. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Oil