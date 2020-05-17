Two NFL players turn themselves in after partygoers robbed at gunpoint

NFL cornerbacks Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Broward Sheriff Office's (BSO) Main Jail in Florida on Saturday in an armed robbery case police say both were involved in, according to a statement from Miramar police.