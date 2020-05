Why José Andrés keeps showing up at disaster zones



In a dramatic departure for a chef of his caliber and stature, José Andrés takes time away from his business to mobilize emergency kitchens in diaster zones and act as a political activist, pushing for action on crises like hurricanes and the coronavirus. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Kitchen