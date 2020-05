Saudi Arabia transfers $100 million to U.S. on day of Pompeo visit to discuss missing journalist

Added: 15.05.2020 18:20 | 18 views | 0 comments



The United States received a payment of $100 million from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the same day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh to discuss the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a State Department official confirmed Wednesday amid global calls for answers in the case....