The pandemic got journalists out of New York and DC. That could be good news for you.

The pandemic forced many journalists who previously crowded around media capitals such as New York City and Washington DC to abandon their offices. Some worked from home while others fled their congested cities to work and ride out the crisis elsewhere. Newsrooms quickly transitioned to remote work by adopting new tools such as Zoom.