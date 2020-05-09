Fighter who was scheduled to compete tonight at UFC 249 tests positive for coronavirus



Source: mmajunkie.usatoday.com



Ronaldo "JacarÃ©" Souza will not be on the UFC 249 preliminary card Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. More in rss.cnn.com »