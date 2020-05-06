Added: 06.05.2020 16:02 | 9 views | 0 comments

Following the first US cases of Covid-19 in January, the Trump administration and many state governors considered how to increase hospital surge capacity and spare protective equipment. In anticipation of this problem, the Trump administration recommended that patients cancel elective health procedures to help with health care capacity nationwide. While the lack of elective procedures gives hospitals and their staff greater response capacity, it is coming at a significant cost to our nation's health care providers -- especially those focused on the treatment of children.