Senators return to the Capitol Monday -- many anxious about their safety as the coronavirus spreads -- to tackle partisan disputes over additional legislation to combat the health and economic impact of the outbreak as well as the fates of two high-profile Trump administration nominees, one to lead the intelligence agencies and a second to join a powerful appeals court. More in rss.cnn.com » NATO Tags: Economy