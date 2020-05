US splits with allies again as it looks to extend Iran weapons ban



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the US intends to take action to extend a conventional weapons embargo on Tehran that is legally set to end under the Iran nuclear deal, provoking anger and disbelief from European allies who point out the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and have not participated in any meetings related to it since then. More in rss.cnn.com » Iran Tags: EU