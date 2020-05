Added: 01.05.2020 3:19 | 22 views | 0 comments

The nation's capital is a town where relationships are currency -- and where behind all the partisan bluster, most businesses run in a party-free zone, serving and tending to both Republicans and Democrats. They actually operate not knowing, nor particularly caring, who is whom, as long as the customers are kind and repeat business, bills get paid and people, to the left or the right, treat each other well.