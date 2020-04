Can you pay the rent on May 1? Here's what to do if you can't

Trent Gardner worked as a bartender at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for ten years until he was furloughed in March. He used savings to pay April's rent. But even though he's now on unemployment and received some stimulus money, he won't be able to pay his $1,500 May rent, and still provide necessities for his 16-year-old daughter and himself.