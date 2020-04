Added: 25.04.2020 23:48 | 9 views | 0 comments

Creativity is the underlying pulse that gives New Orleans life, not death, and it's in quarantine. Walking the streets and funky neighborhoods of New Orleans makes you crave the city's rhythmic heartbeat. This city is quiet, and without music dancing in the air, it's like Mardi Gras without bead-drenched parades. It just doesn't feel right.