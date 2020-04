Fear and a firing inside an Amazon warehouse



For nearly three years, Bashir Mohamed worked night shifts at an Amazon warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota. As a "stower" at the facility, he was responsible for registering products into an inventory system before storing them on shelves for others to pick and pack. It was "fairly stressful" work, the 28 year old said, but he stuck with it in large part out of loyalty to his colleagues.