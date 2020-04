Added: 22.04.2020 21:20 | 4 views | 0 comments

In a time of so many would-have-been, could-have-been calendar appointments, this week should have seen an official White House state dinner. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had invited royalty to the White House: the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia. The former is part of one of Europe's oldest lines of nobility, and the latter, a glamorous former journalist with a standing spot on several international best-dressed lists.