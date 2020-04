Opinion: Hospitals were struggling before the pandemic. Now they face financial disaster



Source: www.cidrap.umn.edu



In addition to the devastating loss of life from COVID-19, financial losses to US hospitals across the country will be staggering. The $2 trillion stimulus package provided about $100 billion in financial assistance to health care providers around the country, and the Senate just approved an additional $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing. But this won't be enough to avoid an inevitable disaster to our country's health care infrastructure. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Hospitals