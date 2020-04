Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker and Andrew Yang announce push to provide direct cash payments to families on food stamps



Source: whowhatwhy.org



Stacey Abrams joined forces with Cory Booker and Andrew Yang on Tuesday to announce the launch of a new campaign aimed at providing $1,000 in direct cash payments to 100,000 families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. More in rss.cnn.com »