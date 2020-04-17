Automakers are offering extreme deals. Buyers should proceed with caution



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Faced with plunging demand and a country in lockdown, automakers are offering never-before-seen deals to try to sell the cars, trucks and SUVs already sitting on dealer lots. More in rss.cnn.com »